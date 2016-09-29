FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB ready to extend QE if needed: Liikanen
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
BOXING
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

ECB ready to extend QE if needed: Liikanen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to extend its asset buying programme if required to reach its inflation objective, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

"We will carry on the programme until the end of March, but we will go beyond that if required to reach our price stability target," Liikanen, the Finnish central bank governor, told a news conference.

The ECB is currently looking at a range of options to keep its asset buys running smoothly and markets expect a 6 month extension of the 80 billion euro per month scheme as inflation forecasts put price growth below the bank's 2 percent target even in 2018. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.