FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Liikanen says "ability to act" comes before unanimity
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Liikanen says "ability to act" comes before unanimity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Council Member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday an ability to act came ahead of unanimity at the ECB in future decisions.

“Unanimity is always a good goal. Most important is the ability to act in all circumstances,” he said. “I am not ruling out anything or selecting anything at this stage, let’s just keep the ability to act in place.”

The ECB is due to decide early next year whether actions such as money-printing to buy government bonds was needed. Not all euro zone countries favour such a move. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.