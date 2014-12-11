ECB's Liikanen says "ability to act" comes before unanimity

HELSINKI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Council Member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday an ability to act came ahead of unanimity at the ECB in future decisions.

“Unanimity is always a good goal. Most important is the ability to act in all circumstances,” he said. “I am not ruling out anything or selecting anything at this stage, let’s just keep the ability to act in place.”

The ECB is due to decide early next year whether actions such as money-printing to buy government bonds was needed. Not all euro zone countries favour such a move. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)