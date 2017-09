FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Banks borrowed 73.8 billion euros ($84.14 billion) of long-term loans on Thursday from the European Central Bank, above expectations.

Traders polled by Reuters had expected banks to borrow 60.0 billion euros in loans at the ECB’s so-called targeted long-term refinancing operation (TLTRO). The TLTRO take-up in March was 97.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8771 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)