#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Banks take barely more than half of cheap ECB funds on offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Banks borrowed 129.8 billion euros ($161 billio) of four-year loans on Thursday from the European Central Bank, taking barely more than half of the total money that had been offered this year as the euro zone’s economy continues to struggle.

The 129.8 billion euros borrowed is almost exactly what traders polled by Reuters had predicted. It brings the total take-up to 212.4 billion euros, far short of the 400 billion that had been on offer in total this year. ($1 = 0.8053 euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)

