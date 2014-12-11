FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas takes 14 bln euros of cheap ECB loans
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 4:12 PM / 3 years ago

BNP Paribas takes 14 bln euros of cheap ECB loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas took 14 billion euros ($17.3 billion) of low-cost, long-term loans on offer from the European Central Bank on Thursday, France’s biggest lender said.

“BNP Paribas has taken 14 billion in the December TLTRO window at a group level,” a BNP spokeswoman said after a second offering this year of almost zero-cost loans to banks.

“The bank fully supports this initiative of the ECB to stimulate lending in the euro zone economy, in particular for retail, corporate banking and consumer finance activities.” ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

