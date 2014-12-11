Austria's Erste bids for 1.8 bln euros of new ECB loans

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank bid for 1.8 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the European Central Bank’s latest round of targetted long-term loans (TLTRO) that aims to boost bank lending, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.

The group has already identified opportunities to lend to non-financial corporate clients. “Demand for lending has increased only recently, however mostly driven by supply rather than demand,” a spokeswoman said by email.

The group and its Austrian banking operation have no outstanding LTRO to repay since all LTRO funding was repaid in early 2013, she added. ($1 = 0.8046 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)