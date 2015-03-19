UPDATE 2-Banks load up on cheap ECB loans in positive sign for economy

* Banks take more than twice expected amount of ‘TLTROs’

* Strong demand suggests recovery is spurring lending (Adds economist comment, detail)

By Paul Carrel and John O‘Donnell

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Banks took more than twice the expected amount of long-term loans from the European Central Bank on Thursday, loading up on the cheap credit in a fresh sign that a nascent euro zone recovery is spurring lending.

Banks took 97.8 billion euros ($104.50 billion) in the so-called TLTROs, which are tied to lending to the mostly smaller firms that are the euro zone’s economic backbone. A Reuters poll had pointed to take-up of 40 billion euros.

The ECB is offering banks the loans as part of a cocktail of measures aimed at pumping around 1 trillion euros into the euro zone economy, with a view to shifting inflation from below zero towards its target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB said there were 143 bidders for this week’s TLTROs. Leading Italian banks had been expected to take up a large chunk of the loans.

James Knightley, an economist with ING, said the strong take-up showed that banks were increasingly willing to lend.

“Although we have not yet seen a significant pick-up in lending, we have seen an improvement of credit availability and demand,” he said.

“Today’s data suggests there is a growing appetite to lend. People are also willing to buy, and willing to buy on credit.”

Banks took 82.6 billion euros and 129.8 billion euros of the four-year TLTRO loans in September and December respectively, just over half the total cash on offer last year.

The ECB made its latest batch of TLTROs more attractive by removing a 10 basis point premium over its main interest rate of 0.05 percent that was applied to the first two tranches.

Thursday’s bumper loan take-up came after the ECB earlier this month painted an upbeat picture of the euro zone’s growth outlook as it embarks on a plan of money printing to buy sovereign bonds, a policy known as quantitative easing or QE.

The TLTRO money cannot be easily parked at the ECB and banks are supposed to lend it on or else repay the funds early.

Pointing to improving data, the ECB on March 5 lifted its growth forecast to 1.5 percent for this year, from the 1.0 percent it predicted in December.

Its latest bank lending survey meanwhile pointed to increased loan demand.

Despite exceeding expectations, Thursday’s TLTRO take-up leaves the ECB with much to do to achieve its goal of expanding its balance sheet by around 1 trillion euros. It has deployed the QE programme with the aim of meeting that target.

The euro zone’s central bank has said it will buy 60 billion euros a month of mainly sovereign bonds until Sept. 2016 or until inflation is pushed backed towards target.

“This was actually the first TLTRO that did not disappoint in terms of size,” Nordea economists Holger Sandte and Lars Peter Lilleore said in a research note.

“Though the take-up was surprisingly high, the TLTROs are still a subsidiary liquidity tool relative to the QE programme.”