ECB's Makuch says ECB ready for QE if needed -TASR agency

PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to launch quantitative easing if needed, but it is too early to say what exactly this policy would consist of, governing council member Jozef Makuch was quoted as saying on Monday.

“If measures that we talked about (those adopted so far) do not have an effect, the ECB is ready for further steps. From credit easing, or measures to support lending, if they are not successful, we have to move to quantitative easing,” Makuch told Slovak news agency TASR after he was appointed for a second term as governor of the Slovak National Bank.

“It is early to say what that would entail, because the programme is not being brought into life yet.”

Makuch said he did not expect inflation in the euro zone to get close to the target of 2 percent earlier than at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)