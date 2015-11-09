FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro, money market rates fall as ECB converges on Dec deposit rate cut
November 9, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Euro, money market rates fall as ECB converges on Dec deposit rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats unchanged)

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The euro and money market interest rates fell on Monday after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is converging on a deposit rate cut in December, and may even consider one larger than 0.1 percent.

The single currency fell almost half a cent to $1.0738, handing back all of the day’s gains.

Euro zone money market rates fell to imply around a 70 percent chance of a 0.1 percent cut in December.

German bond yields reversed an earlier rise to hit a low for the day of 0.68 percent.

“As the story suggests, analysts are moving towards a view that there could be a bigger than expected rate cut next month,” Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns said.

“Draghi likes to surprise the market so the potential for something is being anticipated.” (Reporting by John Geddie, Patrick Graham, Jemima Kelly and Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
