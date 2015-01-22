Merkel says ECB moves should not obscure need to reform

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that moves by the European Central Bank to bolster growth did not absolve European politicians of their responsibility to reform their economies.

“Regardless of what the ECB does, it should not obscure the fact that the real growth impulses must come from conditions set by the politicians,” Merkel said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“What’s important for me is that (politicians) move even more decisively to address the issues, rather than thinking that the buying of time through other measures means we can forget about structural reforms.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor)