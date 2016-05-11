Merkel says up to govts to foster growth so ECB can raise rates

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s low interest rates are a burden for charitable foundations but it is up to euro zone governments to foster the growth necessary to lift inflation and allow the ECB to raise rates, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“The very low interest rates are a burden for charitable foundations, it makes them even more depended on donations than before,” Merkel said during a speech at the German Foundation Conference in Leipzig.

Merkel said that Germany and other euro zone countries had to do their part in fostering growth so that inflation could rise again and the ECB could lower rates.

“The European Central Bank also has the responsibility to guarantee price stability and this includes a certain minimum inflation rate,” Merkel added. (Reporting by Reuters TV and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr)