a year ago
Euro area economic resilience depends on easy ECB policy, Mersch says
October 11, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Euro area economic resilience depends on easy ECB policy, Mersch says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economic resilience in the face of shocks such as Britain's vote to leave the European Union depends on the European Central Bank's continued monetary support, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday.

"This resilience reflects to a large degree the amount of actual and decided monetary expansion that is priced into financial markets," Mersch told an audience in New York.

"In fact, ECB staff analysis indicates that in the absence of our policies, the euro area economy would be notably weaker." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
