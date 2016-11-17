FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
ECB must roll back bond buying "as soon as possible": Mersch
November 17, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 9 months ago

ECB must roll back bond buying "as soon as possible": Mersch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must roll back its bond-buying programme "as soon as possible", although this will likely take time due to the high volume of purchases, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

"(Bond purchases) were introduced as a temporary measure and must be rolled back as soon as possible," Mersch told a conference in Frankfurt."

"In light of the volume of the purchase programme, that will take some time," he said, adding that for now low interest rates and accommodating policies remain appropriate. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi)

