7 months ago
ECB's Mersch says too early to declare victory over weak economy
January 6, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

ECB's Mersch says too early to declare victory over weak economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - It is still premature to declare victory over economic weakness in the euro zone despite the latest figures showing a pick-up in inflation, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.

"Statistics from just one month is not going to change our position," Mersch told a conference in Paris.

Mersch, considered a hawk, added that wages were not growing fast enough in the bloc to fuel inflationary pressure.

Inflation - below the bank's 2 percent target for over 3 years - is now on the way up, probably exceeding 1 percent early next year, in what could provide relief for the ECB but also an argument for hawks on its Governing Council to reduce stimulus. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

