ECB sees growth risks from China, Fed rate hike

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China’s financial market volatility could have a bigger-than-expected impact on the euro zone’s fragile economic recovery while a U.S. rate hike could also add to headwinds, the European Central Bank said in the minutes of its July rate meeting.

Recovery in the 19-member euro zone remained moderate and gradual, in line with previous forecasts, but this was a “disappointing” outcome as real GDP still only stood close to 2008 levels while the United States has registered a significant rebound, the ECB said in the minutes of its July 15-16 meeting, released on Thursday.

The risk that growth would be lower that forecast remained, it said, with some data, like disappointing industrial output figures in the spring, pointing to remaining weaknesses and uncertainties.

“In particular, financial developments in China could have a larger than expected adverse impact, given this country’s prominent role in global trade,” the ECB said. “This risk could be compounded by negative knock-on effects from interest rate increases in the United States on growth in EMEs (emerging market economies).”

The Shanghai stock market fell by over 20 percent in the month to the ECB’s July meeting and China’s growth outlook has appeared to erode further in recent days.

China’s currency has weakened by around 4 percent in the past three days, while growth in the world’s second-largest economy is expected to slow from 7.4 percent in 2014 to 7 percent this year, its slowest pace in a quarter of a century, weighed down by weak exports, sluggish domestic demand and a cooling property market.

But the ECB expressed few worries over Greece, arguing that risks were contained and a bailout deal, if agreed, would firm confidence in the entire euro area. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)