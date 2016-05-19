FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB rate setters closed ranks against critics in April meeting - minutes
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 19, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

ECB rate setters closed ranks against critics in April meeting - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank rate setters agreed on the need to defend the bank against a growing number of critics when they met in April, as its ultra-easy policy came under fire from German policymakers, banks and savers, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.

“There was general agreement that there was a need to counter the perception that monetary policy could no longer contribute to a return of inflation (to the ECB’s target),” the ECB said.

“In light of recent public criticism...in a Member State, it was viewed as important to reaffirm collectively the independence of the ECB in the pursuit of its mandate.”

Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

