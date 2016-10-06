ECB determined to press on with bond purchases - Sept minutes

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's rate setters agreed the euro zone's economy needed continued monetary support when they met in September, noting underlying price growth showed no sign of recovery, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.

"It was therefore of crucial importance to preserve the very substantial degree of monetary support that was embedded in the staff projections," the account of the Sept 7-8 meeting showed.

"There should be no doubt about the Governing Council's determination to execute its asset purchases in line with its past decisions and to adopt further measures, if needed, to fullfil its price stability objective." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)