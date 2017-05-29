FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Euro zone wage growth will come, but with a lag: ECB's Nowotny
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2017 / 10:03 AM / in 3 months

Euro zone wage growth will come, but with a lag: ECB's Nowotny

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 29 (Reuters) - Wage growth in the euro zone will come, albeit with a lag, and generate more underlying inflation if the bloc's economic upswing continues, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"We have discussed quiet intensively why wage increases are relatively subdued, but in my view this is a matter of some time lag," Nowotny, Austria's central bank chief, told reporters in Vienna.

"If the upswing gets more consolidated, I think we can expect higher wage dynamics, which means that also core inflation might get stronger," Nowotny added.

The ECB has repeatedly stressed that weak wage growth is keeping a lid on inflation and it should not remove stimulus until there is a convincing and durable upswing in underlying prices.

Regarding growth, Nowotny said there has been a steady flow of positive news but the ECB needs to be sure the improvement is lasting. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.