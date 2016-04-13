Don't 'over-dramatize' low inflation, says ECB's Nowotny

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - It is important not to “over-dramatize” low euro zone inflation because it should begin to rebound this summer as energy prices rise, a European Central Bank policymaker said on Wednesday.

ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny, addressing a New York audience, said too-low inflation is mainly due to depressed energy prices, noting that core measures are higher and “quite relevant.” Prices should begin to “normalize” this summer, he said.