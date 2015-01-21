FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Nowotny urges markets, policymakers to focus on longer term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Markets and policymakers should not focus too much on the outcome of Thursday’s policy meeting by the European Central Bank, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

He declined to comment on what to expect at the meeting.

“Central bankers, bankers, policy makers should always have more of a relaxed attitude to news and (not) get too excited to news of one day,” and instead take a longer-term view, he told a Euromoney conference in Vienna.

He added that a strong central bank can stop inflation, but it was much more difficult to fight deflation, as seen in Japan. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

