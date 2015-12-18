FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny says watching property market for bubbles
December 18, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says watching property market for bubbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday one must watch for side effects of current monetary policy, adding that as head of the Austrian National Bank he was watching the property market closely.

Nowotny, who was speaking at a news conference, has previously said such side effects could include bubbles. The Austrian National Bank’s head of economic analysis told the same news conference there was not a property bubble in Austria. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

