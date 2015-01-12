ECB's Noyer: Timing, necessity of QE trumps Greece problem -paper

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said the question of whether a possible government bond purchase programme should include Greek debt was small compared to the issues of timing and necessity.

“The Greece problem is small in comparison to the question of if and when we expand our new monetary policy to additional market segments,” Noyer told German financial daily Handelsblatt in an interview to be published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)