UPDATE 1-ECB's Noyer calls for cap on possible QE programme -paper

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should cap the size of any government bond purchase plan it embarks on so as not to crowd out private sector investors, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer told a German newspaper.

The ECB Governing Council gathers on Jan. 22 for its next policy meeting and could then decide to start printing money to buy large amounts of government bonds, a step also known as quantitative easing, to prevent deflation from taking hold.

Noyer, governor of the French central bank, told Handelsblatt in an interview that nothing had been decided so far and that the debate was “not only about whether we should do it at all but also about when we should do it”.

“There are a variety of views such as we should have done it months ago, we should do it maybe later but not now or that we should do it exactly now,” Noyer said in the interview to be published in the German business daily’s Tuesday edition.

“My personal reading is that if we were to decide to have a government bond buying program, we should have a cap in terms of the percentage of what we would be buying, so that most of the financing will continue to rely on the private market,” he said.

Such a cap should limit any ECB purchases to a certain share of each country’s outstanding debt, he said.

“In my view, such a programme can be launched only if a majority of the debt would continue to be held by private investors,” Noyer was quoted as saying.

The question of whether such a programme should include Greek debt was small compared to the issues of timing and necessity.

“The Greece problem is small in comparison to the question of if and when we expand our new monetary policy to additional market segments,” Noyer said.

On Greece’s public finances, he said any debt restructuring “is really something that you want to only use as a last resort ... In the present circumstances one may consider whether the repayment schedule is appropriate, but this is really a matter for negotiations between the lenders and the borrowers.”

The leader of Greece’s Syriza anti-bailout party wants to cancel the austerity terms of the country’s 240 billion euro bailout and renegotiate its debt obligations, raising fears of a default and a potential exit from the euro.

Greece holds a general election on Jan. 25. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra)