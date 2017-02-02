ECB's Praet says euro zone underlying inflation subdued

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A pick-up in euro zone inflation is largely due to the baseline effect of oil prices and underlying price pressures are subdued, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet said on Thursday.

"You have to be very careful when you start changing a policy that the conditions are right," ECB chief economist Praet said at a business conference in Berlin. "And today we see underlying price pressures remaining quite subdued."

He added that given a rise in uncertainties policymakers would have to act carefully and preserve a financial environment in which conditions are accommodative.

Praet said threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports and other protectionist proposals are alarming and urged the new administration to show reason.

"I am worried about the signals we get from the U.S. But still at the end of the day we hope it will be reasonable," he said.