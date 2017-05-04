FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
ECB sees output gap closing in 2019, inflation rising
May 4, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

ECB sees output gap closing in 2019, inflation rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - The output gap in the euro zone economy is likely to start closing in 2019, increasing inflationary pressures and bringing price growth towards 2 percent, the European Central Bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Belgian Financial Forum, Praet said it was yet unclear at which point the ECB should start normalising its accommodative monetary policy for the output gap path to be as he described. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

