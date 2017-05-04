ECB sees output gap closing in 2019, inflation rising

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - The output gap in the euro zone economy is likely to start closing in 2019, increasing inflationary pressures and bringing price growth towards 2 percent, the European Central Bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Belgian Financial Forum, Praet said it was yet unclear at which point the ECB should start normalising its accommodative monetary policy for the output gap path to be as he described. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)