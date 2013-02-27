FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB crisis policies have diminishing impact - Praet
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 5 years

ECB crisis policies have diminishing impact - Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The longer the European Central Bank sticks with its ultra-low interest rates and provision of unlimited liquidity to banks, the less effective this highly accommodative monetary policy will be, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

The ECB’s so-called non-standard policy measures - provision of unlimited liquidity and bond purchases - are temporary in nature, Praet added in a speech in Frankfurt.

“The longer we carry on with a highly accommodative monetary policy, characterised by extremely low interest rates and excess liquidity in the banking system, the more we will see a phenomenon manifesting itself with greater and greater evidence,” he said.

“I am referring to what used to be known as ‘instrument instability’ in policymaking: the need to apply larger and larger doses of the same policy interventions only to see their macroeconomic influence becoming more and more tenuous.” (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel)

