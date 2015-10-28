FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Praet: ECB has duty to use all instruments to achieve target
October 28, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Praet: ECB has duty to use all instruments to achieve target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has a duty to use all the instruments in its toolbox to achieve its inflation target or risks losing its credibility, the ECB’s chief economist said.

“You have this mandate (of almost 2 percent inflation) to reach,” Praet, who sits on the ECB’s executive board, said at an event in Riga.

“The credibility of the policy... you cannot take it lightly. You have a duty to use the instruments. You’re paid for that and have a duty. Of course there are unintended consequence and we’re aware.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Writing by Francesco Canepa)

