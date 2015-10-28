ECB is reviewing monetary toolbox without taboos - Praet

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is reviewing its policy toolbox “without taboos” and is looking at the experiences of other central banks as it looks for ways to shore up euro zone inflation, the ECB’s chief economist said on Wednesday.

“We will reexamine the toolbox,” Praet, who sits on the ECB’s executive board, said at an event in Riga, said.

“I said (to) the economics department... you work without taboos.”

Responding to a question about whether the ECB might expand its asset-purchase programme to include new asset classes, Praet said the ECB was looking at the experiences of the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Writing by Francesco Canepa)