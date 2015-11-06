FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe's growth weighed down by bank balance sheet recession: ECB's Praet
November 6, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Europe's growth weighed down by bank balance sheet recession: ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - European growth is still weighed down by the continued balance sheet adjustment of its private sector and the environment for central bank policy is very uncertain, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Friday.

“The legacy of the past is weighing very much on the normalisation of the environment,” Praet told a conference. “We are faced with choices that are difficult to make because we are faced with uncertainty.”

Praet added that purchasing manager index surveys sometimes do not reflect underlying problems, such as the need the to repair balance sheets in the aftermath of the crisis. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

