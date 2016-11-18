FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
ECB's Praet warns of external risks to euro zone economy
November 18, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 9 months ago

ECB's Praet warns of external risks to euro zone economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economic recovery faces "material" external risks, the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Friday, reiterating the ECB's pledge to keep financing conditions easy.

"Although the euro area recovery is showing signs of resilience, material downside risks remain, mainly stemming from the external environment and significant uncertainties following the outcome of the UK referendum (to leave the EU)," Peter Praet told an audience in New York.

"Therefore, we will ensure that monetary policy continues to play its role in facilitating the cyclical recovery." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

