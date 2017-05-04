FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Parts of ECB's policy guidance may evolve: Praet
May 4, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 months ago

Parts of ECB's policy guidance may evolve: Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Parts of the European Central Bank's policy guidance can change over time but not the projected sequence of future steps or their dependence on a sustained rise in inflation, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.

"These fundamental features of our forward guidance have a clear logic," Praet said in Brussels. "All other features of our forward guidance are of a parametric nature and can be recalibrated depending on incoming data."

He added: "In June, we will be able to draw on a more expanded information set than is available today, organised around new projections and including an updated assessment of the distribution of risks surrounding the economic outlook." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

