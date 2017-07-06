(Corrects location of speech to Paris from Rome in second
paragraph)
FRANKFURT, July 6 Euro zone growth is
accelerating but a "steady-hand" policy from the European
Central Bank is still needed to revive inflation, ECB chief
economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.
"As the economic prospects brighten, higher expected returns
on business investment will make borrowing conditions
increasingly attractive," Praet told a conference in Paris.
"But our mission is not yet accomplished. We need patience
and persistence," Praet said, repeating last week's message from
ECB President Mario Draghi. "Therefore, maintaining a steady
hand continues to be critical to fostering a durable convergence
of inflation toward our monetary policy aim."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Andrew Roche)