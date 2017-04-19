FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Time to tighten ECB policy has not yet come - Praet
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 4 months ago

Time to tighten ECB policy has not yet come - Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANNADALE-ON-HUDSON, New York, April 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone's recovery is gaining speed and growth may even surprise on the upside in the short term but risks remain tilted to the downside, so the time has not yet come to tighten policy, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said.

Any eventual policy tightening will have to be done very cautiously and only once the ECB is convinced that the inflation rebound is self sustaining and there are convincing signs of upward inflationary pressures, Praet, an ECB board member, told a conference in upstate New York.

Although euro zone inflation has recovered in recent months, largely due to higher energy costs, underlying inflation is stuck below 1 percent, well short of the ECB's target of nearly 2 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.