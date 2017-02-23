FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Widening euro zone spreads have done little damage: ECB's Praet
February 23, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 6 months ago

Widening euro zone spreads have done little damage: ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rising euro zone bond yields and widening spreads among member states have not had any major impact on the real economy and the European Central Bank will take a look at market developments after upcoming elections, board member Peter Praet said.

"The damage at the moment is relatively small," Praet said on Thursday. "We will see after the elections what sort of change you will get."

"The spread widening reflects some concerns and tail risks, I suppose, but they are too short term to have a significant impact on the economy," Praet said. (Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

