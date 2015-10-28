FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Praet warns on risk of spending savings on property
October 28, 2015

ECB's Praet warns on risk of spending savings on property

RIGA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - There is a risk that too much savings will be spent on property, the European Central Bank’s chief economist said on Wednesday.

“We have a problem of misallocation of savings in many regions of the world,” Peter Praet told a conference organised by Latvia’s central bank. “Real estate is one of the main candidates for misallocation of resources.”

Praet also defended the ECB’s loose monetary policy that includes cheap medium-term loans to banks and money printing.

“Think about the central banks not having done what they did,” he told an audience in Riga. “I would see deflation and probably depression.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

