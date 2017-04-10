FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB money printing accelerated in latest week
April 10, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 4 months ago

ECB money printing accelerated in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
bought 16.681 billion euros ($17.68 billion) of public sector
assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme,
way above the 7.767 billion euros it purchased a week earlier,
it said on Monday.
    The following table details the ECB’s purchases in the
Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities
Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and
Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. The
total represents the purchases in the four purchase programmes.
    All figures are in billions of euros.
    
    Reference Date        PSPP        ABS    Covered bonds      
 CSPP        Total
    Apr 7              16.681        0.112         0.284        
 2.415        19.492
    Mar 31               7.767        0.191        -0.731       
  1.674           8.901
    Mar 24              14.432        0.123         0.505       
  1.538          16.598
    Mar 17              16.013        0.053         0.879       
  1.815          18.760
    Mar 10              15.569        0.257         0.656       
  2.085          18.567
    Mar 3              16.199        0.028         0.949        
 1.697          18.873
    Feb 24              16.293        0.258         0.906       
  1.675          19.132
    Feb 17              17.185          -0.014         0.278    
     2.047        19.496
    Feb 10              16.907          -0.066        1.340     
 1.944          20.125
    
    ($1 = 0.9433 euros)

 (Reporting by Andreas Framke, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

