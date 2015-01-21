FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB Exec Board proposes 50 bln euros/month in bond buys - source
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

ECB Exec Board proposes 50 bln euros/month in bond buys - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s Executive Board has proposed a programme that would see the ECB buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month from March, a euro zone source said on Wednesday.

Reuters could not confirm reports from other media about the duration of the proposed programme. The Wall Street Journal reported it would last for a minimum of one year. News agency Bloomberg said the asset purchases would run through to the end of 2016.

The ECB declined to comment on any of the reports.

The six-member Executive Board, which met on Tuesday, forms the nucleus of the 25-strong policymaking Governing Council, which meets on Thursday to decide whether to embark on QE - money printing to buy sovereign bonds.

$1 = 0.8619 euros Reporting by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
