FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Praet underlines ECB readiness to boost money printing if needed
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Praet underlines ECB readiness to boost money printing if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s chief economist has reiterated its determination to bolster the economy but called on governments to make reforms to improve confidence.

“The Governing Council will closely monitor the risks to the inflation outlook over the medium-term,” Peter Praet told a conference in the Netherlands.

“It has emphasised its willingness and ability to act ... In particular, the asset purchase programme contains sufficient flexibility to adjust its size, composition and duration.”

Pointing to the need for economic reform, he said: “If monetary policy is to have its full effects ... it needs to be supported by policies that help dislodge negative sentiment about the euro area’s prospects and induce higher investment.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.