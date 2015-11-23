FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Lautenschlaeger says no reason for further ECB action
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Lautenschlaeger says no reason for further ECB action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A senior policy setter at the European Central Bank has spoken out against any extension of the ECB’s bond-buying programme, saying on Monday that loose monetary policy had its limits.

“I don’t see any reason for further monetary policy measures, especially not for an extension of the purchase programme,” said Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who sits on the ECB’s Executive Board, which forms the nucleus of its policy-setting body.

“We should give the numerous and massive monetary policy efforts time to take full effect,” she said. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.