FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought 12.482 billion euros ($13.34 billion) worth of government bonds as part of its quantitative easing scheme last week, down from 16.681 billion euros a week earlier, it said on Tuesday.

The bank also purchased 1.692 billion euros worth of corporate bonds, down from 2.415 billion euros a week earlier. ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)