UPDATE 1-New ECB measures are neither QE, nor overtures to it - Mersch

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s plans to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds are not comparable with a broad asset-purchase programme and do not mean broader purchases will follow, ECB policymaker Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

The ECB cut interest rates to record lows and announced the planned securities purchases last Thursday, triggering market speculation those purchases may precede quantitative easing (QE) - essentially printing money to buy assets.

Mersch dismissed such speculation, noting in the text of a speech for delivery in Frankfurt that QE in the euro zone would inevitably throw up institutional and legal questions.

“They are neither comparable with a broad programme of quantitative easing, nor do they represent the overtures to that,” he said of the ECB’s plans.

“Neither is the economic logic of Anglo-Saxon QE programmes transferable one-to-one to a bank-financed economic system like the euro zone. Nor would the effectiveness be secured at the moment, given the strongly retreated yields of marketable paper.”

Economic data showing the euro zone economy did not grow in the second quarter, unemployment has reached 11.5 percent and inflation is just 0.3 percent were “cause for concern”, he said.

“They indicate that Europe is a long way from being out of the woods. The patient is to some extent still very weakened and relapses can unfortunately not be ruled out,” Mersch added.

He said the ECB would make broad purchases of government bonds only on two conditions: inflation would have to remain at its current low levels for too long, and the ECB would have to adhere strictly to its monetary policy mandate.

Euro zone inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in August, far below the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent over the medium term.

Mersch, who sits on the six-member Executive Board that forms the nucleus of the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council, said ECB monetary policy could not be at its optimal without governments pursuing reforms to shape up their economies.