RPT-ECB keeps QE total unchanged, promises more if necessary
September 3, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-ECB keeps QE total unchanged, promises more if necessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was holding its 60 billion euro a month asset purchase limit unchanged but raised the amount of any one issue it could buy to 33 percent from 25 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi also repeated a pledge to change the programe if necessary.

“The Governing Council will closely monitor all relevant incoming information. It emphasized its willingness and ability to act if warranted by using all the instruments available within its mandate and in particular recalls that the asset purchase program provides sufficient flexibility in terms of adjusting the size, composition and duration of the programme,” Draghi told a news conference.

The ECB has been buying 60 billion euros ($67.70 billion)worth of assets, mostly government bonds, each month since March and plans to continue doing so at least until September 2016 in a bid to bring inflation back to its target of near 2 percent.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
