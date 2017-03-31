FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Legitimate to discuss ECB pledge to keep rates at bottom: Coeure
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 5 months ago

Legitimate to discuss ECB pledge to keep rates at bottom: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - It would be "legitimate" for the European Central Bank to review its current stance that rates will stay at record low levels or may even be cut, but it is too early for now to have that conversation, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Brussels, Coeure said that this part of the ECB's policy guidance may have become less relevant now that price growth has rebounded and the threat of deflation, or a prolonged fall in prices, has disappeared.

He stressed, however, that this discussion was yet taking place and it was too early to have it. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.