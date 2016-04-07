FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ECB's Constancio urges countries to do their part for euro bloc
April 7, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

RPT-ECB's Constancio urges countries to do their part for euro bloc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank remains willing to act, its vice president told European lawmakers on Thursday, urging countries to make reforms to underpin the currency bloc.

“The ECB has done and ... will continue to do whatever is needed to pursue its price stability objective which now implies also trying to foster growth,” Vitor Constancio said at a hearing in the European Parliament.

“However, other policies must also act,” he said, referring to the need for reforms to tackle unemployment as well as spending, where possible, in order to bolster growth.

“We need a clear vision for EMU (economic and monetary union),” he said, referring to the euro zone. “Leaving EMU unfinished will leave us too fragile and vulnerable to be able to deal with future shocks.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

