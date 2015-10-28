FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Rimsevics: no need to rush into QE expansion this year
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Rimsevics: no need to rush into QE expansion this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - There was no need for the European Central Bank to rush into an expansion of its quantitative easing programme this year, Governing Council member Ilmars Rimsevics, who is also Latvia’s central bank governor, said on Wednesday.

“We still need to receive more data,” Rimsevics said on the sidelines of a conference. “In between, we will have a lot of discussions and debates and finding whether that’s really necessary.”

“We still feel that the (asset purchase) programme has just started. Probably, there is no need now to rush into anything, especially before the end of the year,” he said. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.