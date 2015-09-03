FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi says economic conditions worsened since mid-August
September 3, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi says economic conditions worsened since mid-August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Risks to the European Central Bank’s outlook for economic growth and inflation have worsened since the mid-August cutoff point for the new projections it published on Thursday, its president Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“The events that took place since then are a downside risk to the projections themselves,” he told a news conference after the bank left base interest rates unchanged.

”Downside risks have increased and emerging market economies’ challenges are unlikely to be quickly reversed.

“... So lower commodity prices, a stronger euro, a somewhat lower growth, have increased the risk to a sustainable path of inflation towards 2 percent.” (Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Catherine Evans)

