Germany's Schaeuble says ECB doing its job "very well"
January 23, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says ECB doing its job "very well"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is doing a good job but there is a risk that some countries misinterpet its decision to launch a massive bond-buying programme and relax on the economic reform front, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

”Monetary policy is up to the ECB and they are doing their job very well, Schaeuble said on Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“The only problem we see is moral hazard,” he added. “Some people could misunderstand that they have not to do what they have to do, as governments and parliaments, to implement structural reforms, because this is difficult.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor)

