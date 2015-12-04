FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Smets says really confident ECB measures will work
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Smets says really confident ECB measures will work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Jan Smets expressed strong confidence on Friday in extra measures taken by the ECB to push up inflation and urged disappointed markets to see the link between the ECB’s actions and results.

“I repeat that I‘m really confident that with these measures taken, we will drastically increase the probability of a complete return to what we consider to be price stability,” Smets, who is governor of Belgium’s central bank, told a news conference on Friday.

Smets said it appeared that markets had been disappointed by the ECB’s action to lower of the deposit rate less than they expected and an extension of asset buying only by six months.

“If markets expected another thing that’s their view, but I would like to invite them to look at the figures, to look at the results, to look at the links between what we are doing and what is happening in financial markets and the real economy and to have confidence that these links will be reinforced by the measures taken yesterday,” he said. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

