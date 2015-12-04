UPDATE 1-ECB's Smets sees far greater chance of inflation return

(Adds more from Smets, reference to Mersch, Weidmann)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Jan Smets expressed strong confidence on Friday in extra measures taken by the ECB to push up inflation and urged disappointed markets to see the link between the ECB’s actions and results.

“I‘m really confident that with these measures taken, we drastically increase the probability of a complete return to what we consider to be price stability,” Smets, who is governor of Belgium’s central bank, told a news conference on Friday.

By price stability, Smets was referring to the ECB’s target of inflation close to, but under 2 percent in the medium-term.

Smets said it appeared that markets had been disappointed by the ECB’s action to lower the deposit rate less than they expected and an extension of asset buying only by six months.

“If markets expected another thing that’s their view, but I would like to invite them to look at the figures, to look at the results, to look at the links between what we are doing and what is happening in financial markets and the real economy and to have confidence that these links will be reinforced by the measures taken yesterday,” he said.

ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday that the ECB’s latest actions were “reasonable and justified”, but Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany’s Bundesbank said further monetary easing had not been necessary.

Belgium’s Smets said there were signs of improvement, certainly in terms of the euro zone’s economic recovery and its greater emphasis on domestic demand.

“We foresee a revival of inflation but more slowly than we thought due to all factors you know about. We are not sure it is coming back fast enough to what we consider to be corresponding to our price stability definition,” he said.

The ECB’s Governing Council had concluded, he said, that it would be “very useful” to complement existing measures.

Smets added that the ECB’s policies had already had an effect, with reduced bank lending rates and increased credit volumes in all countries, including in the euro zone periphery and smaller companies.

“We also see a pass-through to the final real variables in our economy, both economic growth and inflation, which without our policies would certainly have been disappointing,” he said. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)