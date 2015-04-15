Full implementation of ECB's QE plan expected - Draghi

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank expects to fully implement its 1 trillion euro government bond buying programme due to run until September 2016, the bank’s president, Mario Draghi, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference after the ECB’s latest policy meeting, Draghi played down recent market speculation that recent signs of recovery in the euro zone economy could see the bank scale back its buying programme at some point.

“Our focus will be on the full implementation of our policy measures,” Draghi said. (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)